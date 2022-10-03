Amony Immaculate
13:32

Poor Sanitation Affecting Learning at Comboni College Lira

3 Oct 2022, 13:30 Comments 116 Views Lira, Uganda Education Health Northern Updates
Comboni College Lira

Comboni College Lira

In short
John Charles Bua, the Headteacher of Comboni College, says the problem is so big that the school alone cannot handle especially during this economic crisis, a reason why he has called for support from both government and well-wishers.

 

Mentioned: Comboni College Lira

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.