Poor Sanitation Hinders HIV/AIDS Management at Kasensero Landing Site

Jane Nabukenya, a Nursing Assistant at Kasensero Health Centre II, says that they are faced with a problem of secondary infections arising from poor hygiene.
Poor Sanitation Hinders HIV/AIDS Management at Kasensero Landing Site27 Nov 2018, 11:27 Comments 141 Views Health Lifestyle Analysis
The Kyotera district Woman MP Robina Ssentongo, at one of the Public Latrines at Kasensero, the Landing site is faced with a sanitation crisis that complicates HIV case management.
