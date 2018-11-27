Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Poor Sanitation Hinders HIV/AIDS Management at Kasensero Landing Site

27 Nov 2018
The Kyotera district Woman MP Robina Ssentongo, at one of the Public Latrines at Kasensero, the Landing site is faced with a sanitation crisis that complicates HIV case management. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
Jane Nabukenya, a Nursing Assistant at Kasensero Health Centre II, says that they are faced with a problem of secondary infections arising from poor hygiene.

 

