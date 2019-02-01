In short
Although UNEB says there was a slight improvement in the performance of senior four students examined in 2018, examiners are concerned that increasingly, learners are applying sms jargon in answering questions during examinations and still have trouble answering questions that require cognitive skills, description and analysis.
Poor Spelling, English Deficiency Led to O'level Failures
L-R; UNEB Chairman Mary Okwakol, Education Minister Janet Museveni and UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo Login to license this image from 1$.
