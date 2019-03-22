Poor State of Kalangala Health Facilities Upsets Locals

In short

A patient Rose Nabawanuka was referred to Kalangala Health Center IV, the only facility in Ssese Islands with a medical surgeon, for a caesarian birth. To get there, She needed a canoe boat, but she had become weak after so many hours in labour, without treatment and care. She had also been hit by the direct sun on the lake after sailing about 38 nautical miles to Mwena Landing Site in Bugala, the main Island in Kalangala district. She died on arrival.