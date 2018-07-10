Arua, Kabarole Districts Record Low Voter Turn-up

In short

In Rutoma village, only 200 out of 600 registered voters appeared at the polling station. However, 20 of these were not found in the register and were denied the chance to vote. In Bwikaraga village, the register shows that only 43 out of 200 registered voters turned up for voting, a scenario also seen in Rwengoma A1 West Division, where 122 out of 402 voters turned up.