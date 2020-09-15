Flavia Nassaka
Poorer Ugandans not Seeking Healthcare- Report

15 Sep 2020, 17:43 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

Of the five countries analyzed in the study whose results were released on Tuesday, only Nigeria has out of pocket hospital payments below 25 per cent of the total household non-food expenditure. Other countries including Uganda, Malawi, Ethiopia and Tanzania had expenditure on health above the 25 per cent threshold.

 

