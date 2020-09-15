Poorer Ugandans not Seeking Healthcare- Report

In short
Of the five countries analyzed in the study whose results were released on Tuesday, only Nigeria has out of pocket hospital payments below 25 per cent of the total household non-food expenditure. Other countries including Uganda, Malawi, Ethiopia and Tanzania had expenditure on health above the 25 per cent threshold.
Poorer Ugandans not Seeking Healthcare- Report15 Sep 2020, 17:43 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: expenditure on healthcare
Mentioned: Economic Policy Research Centre –EPRC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.