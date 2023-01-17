In short
The report shows that the poorest 20 per cent of learners benefit from only 16 per cent of public funding for education, while the richest benefit from 28 per cent. Among low-income countries, only 11 per cent of public education funding goes to the poorest learners, while 42 per cent goes to the richest.
Poorest Learners Benefit the Least from Public Education- UNICEF
17 Jan 2023
