Flavia Nassaka
13:26

Poorest Learners Benefit the Least from Public Education- UNICEF

17 Jan 2023, 13:10 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report

In short
The report shows that the poorest 20 per cent of learners benefit from only 16 per cent of public funding for education, while the richest benefit from 28 per cent. Among low-income countries, only 11 per cent of public education funding goes to the poorest learners, while 42 per cent goes to the richest.

 

Tagged with: benefiting from public funding for education
Mentioned: United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.