Pope Could Use Old Vehicles on Second Visit

In short

The Holy Catholic Father Pope Francis is expected to re-visit Uganda next year in July following his acceptance of an invitation extended to him by the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar SECAM, a bloc of African Catholic Bishops, which will converge in Uganda to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary.