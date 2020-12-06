Pope Francis Mourns Retired Archbishop Odongo

In short
Archbishop Odongo, 89, who was the first Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Tororo died on Friday morning at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala. He has also been the only living representative of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa at the Second Vatican Council in Rome which was held between the years 1962 and 1965.
The Papal Nuncio Luigi Bianco during the Requiem Mass for the retired Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese, James Odongo at Rubaga Cathedral. Photo by Olive Nakatudde.
