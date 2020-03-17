Flavia Nassaka
Pork Consumers Substantially Exposed to ARVs-Study

17 Mar 2020 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Blood sample were collected from pigs brought to the slaughter houses during the study period and a total of 361 plasma samples were picked whereby 257 were from Wambizzi and 105 from Teso. Overall, ARV residues were detected in 27.4% of the samples.

 

