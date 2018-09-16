Porous Border Aiding Genital Mutilation in Amudat

In short
Locals say that the porous border is aiding the continuation of FGM, a practice which was outlawed in Uganda, but remains popular among the Pokot and Kalenjin of Kenya, who share a common culture and customs with the Pokot community in Amudat.
Porous Border Aiding Genital Mutilation in Amudat16 Sep 2018, 11:36 Comments 71 Views Amudat, Uganda East Africa Health Lifestyle Report
State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige signing End FGM Declaration in Pokot during the cultural day celebrations in Looro. Login to license this image from 1$.
