While speaking to Uganda Radio Network- URN, traders and residents expressed worry over their lives as their homes and stalls that are now flooded by water. During URN’s visit to the landing site, a good number of houses, retail shops and food stalls were found plunged into water.
Port Bell Vendors, Residents Puzzled as Lake Victoria Submerges Area
Tagged with: Tom Okurut. Richard Ssembatya. Sam Cheptoris. Nzerena Nakayizza. Margret Kabagambe. Nantongo Agnes.
