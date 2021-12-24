Andrew Nakhaboya
08:05

Porters Demonstrate Over Delayed Payment

24 Dec 2021, 07:52 Comments 54 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
One of the placards held by an angry Porter

One of the placards held by an angry Porter

In short
Simon Peter Zanga, the project supervisor from Geomax Engineering Company has confirmed the delayed payment, saying that they are waiting for the ministry to disburse the money so that they can also start paying their workers.

 

Tagged with: Bubungi Health Center Porters
Mentioned: Demonstrate Over Delayed Payment

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.