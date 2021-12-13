Posta Uganda Starts Door-to-Door Delivery To Beat Competition

In short
Under the partnership, the riders will enable Posta Uganda deliver parcels at the door of the final destination or where the sender and the recipient agree as the point of delivery.
Posta Uganda MD, James Arinaitwe says that all the goods handed over to them under the Posta Express Service will be insured and that this is aimed at ensuring that the customer incurs no loss in the course of being served.
Posta Uganda Starts Door-to-Door Delivery To Beat Competition13 Dec 2021, 16:14 Comments 64 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.