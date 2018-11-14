Ronald Odongo
Postmortem Report Rules Out Heart Attack for Kole Pupil

14 Nov 2018, 07:49 Comments 63 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Analysis
Page one of the postmortem report by the police pathologists Ronald Odongo

In short
An earlier report supposedly issued by Dr Francis Olwa, a pathologist attached to Lira Central Police Station indicated that the child had died of a heart attack. But this was rejected by the deceaseds parents, prompting a second opinion.

 

