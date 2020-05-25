Postmortem Rules Out Abortion in Death of Paramedic Student

In short
Earlier reports indicated that Natukunda had died while attempting to abort a two months’ pregnancy. Speculation was rife that the student decided to abort after illegally travelling to the boyfriend’s home in Kawempe Division, without her parents’ consent before the COVID-19 lockdown.
Postmortem Rules Out Abortion in Death of Paramedic Student25 May 2020, 18:20 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.