Potato Wilt Hits Luuka Farmers Top story

7 Jan 2020, 12:04 Comments 193 Views Luuka District, Uganda Agriculture Misc Report
Some of the affected potato leaves.

In short
Patrick Waiswa, the LC 1 chairperson Nakasedere village says the area is surrounded by sugarcane plantations but the few farmers involved in food crop growing are counting losses due to the wilt infestation.

 

