Power Outage Affects Water Supply in Gulu City

In short
Gulu City has for almost one week been experiencing persistent power outages which is the backbone for water pumping and supply within Gulu City and the outskirts by the National Water and Sewerage Cooperation (NWSC).
Power Outage Affects Water Supply in Gulu City20 Oct 2022, 14:01 Comments 129 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: power inconsistency in Gulu water crisis in Gulu
Mentioned: UMEME
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.