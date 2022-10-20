Emmy Daniel Ojara
Power Outage Affects Water Supply in Gulu City

20 Oct 2022, 14:01 Comments 129 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Northern Breaking news
A woman fetching water from unprotected source. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Gulu City has for almost one week been experiencing persistent power outages which is the backbone for water pumping and supply within Gulu City and the outskirts by the National Water and Sewerage Cooperation (NWSC).

 

