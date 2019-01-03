Power Outages Disrupt Services at Arua Hospital

In short
Dr Alex Adaku, the Director of Arua referral hospital says that the hospital spends close to 24 million shillings every quarter to purchase fuel for the generator. Adaku says that the main operating theatre, fridges for storing blood, the X-ray unit, Oxygen Cylinder filling, and general lighting of the health facility among others have become costly and difficult due to the outages.
Power Outages Disrupt Services at Arua Hospital3 Jan 2019, 17:18 Comments 188 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
Ronny Amandu Network and emergency control officer WENRECo on power outages in Arua referral hospital.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.