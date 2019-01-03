In short
PPDA Director Legal and Investigations Uthman Segawa told Uganda Radio Network that after the investigations, they recommended that the UNRA evaluation committee reviews the validity of the CMC-Advent bid because of the inconsistencies
PPDA Awaits UNRA Response on Mpigi Expressway Saga Top story3 Jan 2019, 11:04 Comments 128 Views Mpigi, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Misc Analysis
Artistic impression of the Busega-Mpigi Express Highway Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.