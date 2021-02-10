PPDA Raises Red Flag over UGX 39Bn Parliament Security System Procurement

In short
PPDA says that it received a complaint from a whistle-blower citing irregularities in the procurement of the integrated security system for the new Parliament Chamber worth 39 billion Shillings.
PPDA Raises Red Flag over UGX 39Bn Parliament Security System Procurement10 Feb 2021, 18:44 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga with Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan and others touring the new Parliament Chamber project.
