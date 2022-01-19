Brian Luwaga
Pray for Me to Overcome Temptations from Politicians-Archbishop Ssemogerere

19 Jan 2022, 19:38 Comments 239 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
Archbishop Elect Paul Ssemogerere in group photo with Katikkiro Mayiga , Bishop Jjumba and Luwero MPs among others after mass organised to bid farewell to him at Busula trading center

In short
On Tuesday, January 25, Ssemogerere will be installed as Archbishop of Kampala to take over the most influential Archdiocese in the country. Because of the influence of the Archdiocese and the people at its helm, it is often flocked by politicians seeking blessings and those who want to gain and maintain a grip on power.

 

