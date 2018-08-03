Dominic Ochola
16:43

PRDP Beneficiaries Warned Against Selling Cattle

3 Aug 2018, 16:43 Comments 127 Views Lamwo, Uganda Agriculture Northern Report
Animals supplied under the Peace Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP) cattle restocking program Dominic Ochola

Animals supplied under the Peace Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP) cattle restocking program

In short
Isaac Lumago, the Lamwo district Veterinary Officer in charge of the restocking program explains that all the beneficiaries of the restocking program are required to graze the animals for at least five years before selling them.

 

Tagged with: prdp cattle restocking program beneficiaries of the restocking program
Mentioned: peace recovery and development plan (prdp) office of the prime minister opm lamwo district executive committee (dec)

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.