PRDP Beneficiaries Warned Against Selling Cattle

In short
Isaac Lumago, the Lamwo district Veterinary Officer in charge of the restocking program explains that all the beneficiaries of the restocking program are required to graze the animals for at least five years before selling them.
PRDP Beneficiaries Warned Against Selling Cattle3 Aug 2018, 16:43 Comments 127 Views Lamwo, Uganda Agriculture Northern Report
Animals supplied under the Peace Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP) cattle restocking program
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.