In short
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, countries with the highest levels of debt service – including Chad, The Gambia, Haiti and South Sudan – were spending at least US3 dollars on debt for every dollar going to essential social services, according to the report.
Pre-pandemic UNICEF Data Show 1 in 8 Countries Spend More on Debt Than Social Services
1 Apr 2021
Tagged with: expenditure on key social services
Mentioned: UNICEF
