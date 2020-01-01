In short
At Kololo Independence Ground, Christian Life Church head Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga told believers they had left poverty in the old year (2019). He told them to jot their needs – money, a trip to Dubai, or marriage – on a paper, wrap it together with their seed (offertory money) in an envelope and hand in.
Preachers Stay Clear of Politics, Focus on Poverty Fight, Hope
1 Jan 2020
