Pregnant Girls Shy Away from Schools in Teso

2 Feb 2022
Children at Awoja Primary school.

In short
Richard Elyebu, the Kaberamaido District Education Officer, says that they have held meetings with headteachers to find out whether there are young mothers in class but no school had reported any.

 

