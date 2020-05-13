Pregnant Woman Dies after Failing to Reach Hospital in Pallisa

In short
Atim had been referred to Pallisa Hospital from Kameke HCIII after developing complications, which could not be handled at the lower unit. According to Bosco Lokaki, the Chairperson of Kobwin Agurur village, the woman had gone to the hospital for delivery but medical officers established that she had experienced an intrauterine fetal death.
Pregnant Woman Dies after Failing to Reach Hospital in Pallisa13 May 2020, 18:09 Comments 141 Views Palisa, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.