Premier League Clubs Turn to Northern Uganda for Talent

Edward Golola, the Vipers FC head coach, says a few players from Northern Uganda who have had the opportunity to exhibit their talent at the regional and national platforms have shown great potential of talents in the region.
Premier League Clubs Turn to Northern Uganda for Talent19 Aug 2019, 10:41 Comments 126 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Misc Northern Updates
Mentioned: BUL FC Super Eagles FC Gulu Uganda Premier League
