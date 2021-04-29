Premier League Side Kyetume FC Suspends Three Players Over Match Fixing

In short
The three players who were suspended indefinitely include goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and defender Julius Ntambi and team captain Mustafa Mujjuzi. The players have been suspended after the team lost to new comers Kitara FC.
Premier League Side Kyetume FC Suspends Three Players Over Match Fixing29 Apr 2021, 11:59 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Joel Mutakubwa Julius Ntambi Mustafa Mujjuzi kyetume fc
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.