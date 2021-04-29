Fahad Muganga
Premier League Side Kyetume FC Suspends Three Players Over Match Fixing

Kyetume-FC players. Courtsey picture

In short
The three players who were suspended indefinitely include goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and defender Julius Ntambi and team captain Mustafa Mujjuzi. The players have been suspended after the team lost to new comers Kitara FC.

 

