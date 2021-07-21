In short
Nabbanja said that the items that included 1,000 mosquito nets and 1,000 blankets were substandard and not fit for human use. The nets were found to be very small in size while the blankets were too light. She also questioned the quality of beans that had been given to the flood victims, saying that they were equally not good for human consumption.
Premier Nabbanja Rejects Aid Items Sent to Kasese Flood Victims
