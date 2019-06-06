Salume Among
12:45

Preparations For Consecration of Soroti Bishop Suffer Setback over Lack of Funds

6 Jun 2019, 12:45 Comments 105 Views Soroti, Uganda Religion Updates
Soroti Bishop Elect (3)

Soroti Bishop Elect (3)

In short
The organizing committee Chairperson George Michael Egunyu says that out of the 447 million shillings required for the event, 160 million shillings has so far been realized.

 

Tagged with: Preparatory Committee having gaps
Mentioned: Consecration of bishop Elect

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.