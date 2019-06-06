In short
The organizing committee Chairperson George Michael Egunyu says that out of the 447 million shillings required for the event, 160 million shillings has so far been realized.
Preparations For Consecration of Soroti Bishop Suffer Setback over Lack of Funds6 Jun 2019, 12:45 Comments 105 Views Soroti, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Preparatory Committee having gaps
Mentioned: Consecration of bishop Elect
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.