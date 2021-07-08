In short
In his July 1st, 2021 letter addressed to the Minister of Education and Sports and Minister of Health, Museveni notes with concern that many government projects are taking too long to be completed due to the length procurement process and other challenges like corruption by some unscrupulous government workers.
The Construction site of Masaka Seed Secondary School at Bunadu in Bukakata, works stalled due to diversion of Funds
