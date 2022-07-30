Christopher Kisekka
President Museveni Advices On Climate Change Challenges

30 Jul 2022, 08:59 Comments 162 Views Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Wavamunno Road, Kampala, Uganda Environment Report
President Museveni arriving at the conference

In short
While closing the Inter-Ministerial Conference on Migration, Environment and Climate Change on Friday, Museveni observed that as Africans quarrel with Europeans to limit greenhouse gas emissions, there is an urgent need to stop local destruction of the environment.

 

