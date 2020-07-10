President Museveni Advises Taxi Drivers to Form Apex Body

In short
According to State Minister for Kampala Benny Namugwanya, the president is concerned that the numerous splinter groups and associations of Taxi drivers and operators are threatening the efficient management and development of the transport industry. Namugwanya was speaking during a meeting with the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Friday.
President Museveni Advises Taxi Drivers to Form Apex Body10 Jul 2020, 21:04 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Local government Updates
State minister for Kampala Benny Namugwanya (L) during the meeting with the speaker Rebecca Kadaga (R)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.