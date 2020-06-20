Kukunda Judith
12:06

President Museveni Assents to Administration of the Judiciary Bill Top story

20 Jun 2020, 11:59 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the 22nd Annual Judges Conference at Mestil Hotel

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the 22nd Annual Judges Conference at Mestil Hotel

In short
The Bill seeks to operationalize articles in the constitution that deal with the Judiciary as an independent arm of government, and create guidelines and reference for a legal and justice system by spelling out jurisdiction divisions, conditions for trials, sentencing and court fees.

 

Tagged with: Administration of Judiciary Bill Chief Justice Bart Katureebe President Yoweri Museveni Solomon Muyita

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.