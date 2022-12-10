Olive Nakatudde
President Museveni Assures Nation on Security Top story

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

"There is no way you can think that you can go and kill people and survive, you will not survive. And I would like to appeal to those groups who mislead these young people to really stop because those young people will die. There is a character who was killed in Kapeeka, and there is another one called Ssekimpi, he was a National Unity Platform -NUP something in Wakiso and he had been robbing, killing people a number of times but finally, the security forces got him and killed him," Museveni told the congregation.

 

