EDSON KINENE
18:19

President Museveni Awarded Order of Katonga Medal

6 Feb 2023, 18:04 Comments 577 Views Mbarara, Uganda Security Updates
President Museveni and other two people that received awards in Mbarara City Tarehe Sita Celebrations

President Museveni and other two people that received awards in Mbarara City Tarehe Sita Celebrations

In short
The first recipient was former Libyan President Col Muammar Quaddaffi who received the award on April 6, 2004, in honour of his contribution to the NRA-led Bush war. The same award was also awarded to former Tanzanian President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in 2007 in recognition of his assistance in liberating Africa from colonialism and Uganda, from Idi Amin's rule.

 

Tagged with: 42nd TAREHE SITA
Mentioned: UPDF

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.