President Museveni Backs Chief Justice on Land Eviction Guidelines

In a speech read by the Vice President, Edward Ssekandi at the function of opening the New Law Year at High Court in Kampala, Museveni said that government spends a lot of funds looking after people who have been illegally evicted.
President Museveni Backs Chief Justice on Land Eviction Guidelines1 Feb 2019, 20:09 Comments 131 Views Court Report
Left to Right Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Vice President Edward Ssekandi and Senior Counsel John Patrick Mbabazi at the 2019 New Law Year Login to license this image from 1$.
