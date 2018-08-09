Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Museveni calls for Double Efforts in HIV Fight

9 Aug 2018 Kalungu, Uganda
Vice President Edward Ssekandi launching the Presidential First-Track initiative to end HIV for Central Region in Kalungu district

In his speech read by the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Museveni noted that he is still concerned about the 52,000 new infections that are still being registered in the country annually.

 

