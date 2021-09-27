Kukunda Judith
16:27

President Museveni Clashes with Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo Clash over Bail Conditions

27 Sep 2021, 16:20 Comments 339 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Janet Museveni together with the husband President Yoweri Museveni arriving at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.

Janet Museveni together with the husband President Yoweri Museveni arriving at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.

In short
In relation to the event, President Museveni blamed the Mengo Administration for Benedicto Kiwanuka's Kidnap, suffering and subsequent death

 

Tagged with: Bail Conditions Benedicto Kiwanuka Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.