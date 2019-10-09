In short
Responding to questions from Journalists on Uganda borrowing a lot of loans for infrastructure development, Museveni praised China for giving Uganda loans for projects neglected by other partners. According to Museveni, this has enabled Uganda to save its money for other things, and use the loans, which have a longer repayment period.
President Museveni Defends Chinese Loans
