Alex Otto
06:58

President Museveni Defends Chinese Loans

9 Oct 2019, 06:57 Comments 210 Views Entebbe, Uganda Politics East Africa Updates
President Mnangagwa and President Museveni

President Mnangagwa and President Museveni

In short
Responding to questions from Journalists on Uganda borrowing a lot of loans for infrastructure development, Museveni praised China for giving Uganda loans for projects neglected by other partners. According to Museveni, this has enabled Uganda to save its money for other things, and use the loans, which have a longer repayment period.

 

Tagged with: China loans Museveni  on china loans Museveni hosts Mnangagwa Ugandas 57th independence emmerson mnangagwa loans for infrastructure
Mentioned: Uganda Zimbabwe

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.