President Museveni Finally Signs Sugar Bill into Law

The president had earlier on declined to assent to the bill saying the absence of zoning in the sugar industry would kill the economy, and directed Parliament to ensure that zoning is added in the proposed law. He also advised that small farmers with less than six acres should not be allowed into growing sugarcane, but medium and large scale farmers should partner with the factories.
President Museveni Finally Signs Sugar Bill into Law28 Apr 2020, 17:22 Comments 98 Views Agriculture Business and finance Misc Updates
