Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held at Anai Primary School, Lira City East Division, president, Yoweri Museveni noted that the road project will increase connectivity in the region, facilitate trade and help exploit the agricultural opportunities in the area.
Museveni Flags Off Rwenkunye-Masindi Port, Apac-Lira, Pader Road Works Top story22 Oct 2020, 08:46 Comments 245 Views Lira, Uganda Northern Business and finance Science and technology Updates
President Museveni flagging off the construction work on Rwekunye-Apac-Lira-puranga road photo by Solomon Okabo
