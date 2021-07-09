In short
At the function held at the Kololo Independence Grounds, Museveni who was accompanied by Janet Kataaha Museveni, the First Lady and Minister for Education flagged off a team of 25 athletes that will represent Uganda in the 32nd edition of the summer Games.
President Museveni Flags off Team Uganda for Tokyo Olympics Top story9 Jul 2021, 17:42 Comments 288 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Olympic gsames Uganda at olympics president museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.