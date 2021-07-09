Fahad Muganga
17:45

President Museveni Flags off Team Uganda for Tokyo Olympics Top story

9 Jul 2021, Kampala, Uganda
museveni at kololo

In short
At the function held at the Kololo Independence Grounds, Museveni who was accompanied by Janet Kataaha Museveni, the First Lady and Minister for Education flagged off a team of 25 athletes that will represent Uganda in the 32nd edition of the summer Games.

 

