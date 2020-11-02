Dominic Ochola
President Museveni Fulfills UGX 100M Pledge to Gulu University Staff SACCO

President Yoweri Museveni waves to the crowd during Gulu University’s 15th graduation ceremony in January - PPU Courtesy File Photo

In short
The President made the pledge in January this year while officiating the University’s 15th Graduation ceremony at the campus in East Division of Gulu City. The support aims at diversifying the staff incomes to enable them meet their growing demands.

 

