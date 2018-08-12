Christopher Kisekka
20:38

President Museveni Launches Songhai Uganda Initiative

12 Aug 2018, 20:38 Comments 261 Views Mpigi, Uganda Agriculture Misc Science and technology Analysis
Professor Fr. Godfrey Nzamujo showing President Museveni several crops grown under the Songhai initiative. Christopher Kisekka

Professor Fr. Godfrey Nzamujo showing President Museveni several crops grown under the Songhai initiative. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The five-year project that started in 2016 is being piloted on 100 acres of land at the Uganda Green Incubation Centre in Kampiringisa in Mpigi district.

 

Tagged with: songhai uganda initiative

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.