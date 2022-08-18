President Museveni Makes New Deployments in UPDF

In short

On the same list is Brig. Gen Nicholas Ocan who has been appointed the Defence Advisor in Burundi, Brig Gen Francis Chemengich Chemo-Defence Advisor for Somalia, Col Fred zakye who has been sent to Somalia as a defence Advisor, Col Daniel Erasmus Omoding who is heading to Brussels, Belgium, Col Simon Peter Oyoo who is heading to India, Lt Col Chris Damulira, who is heading to Saudi Arabia and Col Peter Buyungo who takes over as Defence Advisor in the United States of America.