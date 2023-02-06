EDSON KINENE
20:26

President Museveni Okays UPDF, NHCC To Construct Kakyeka Stadium Perimeter Wall

6 Feb 2023, 20:09 Comments 89 Views Mbarara, Uganda Sport Updates
President Museveni touring Parades during taree sita celebrations in Mbarara

President Museveni touring Parades during taree sita celebrations in Mbarara

In short
Hon. Sylvester Wanjuzi Wasieba, said the perimeter wall be built in commemoration of the 42nd Tarehe Sita celebrations. He said the stadium land has faced encroachment because it lacked a perimeter wall to protect it thus for a perimeter wall to safe guard the remaining land.

 

Tagged with: Kakyeka Stadium
Mentioned: UPDF national housing and construction corporation uganda

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.