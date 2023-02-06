President Museveni Okays UPDF, NHCC To Construct Kakyeka Stadium Perimeter Wall

In short
Hon. Sylvester Wanjuzi Wasieba, said the perimeter wall be built in commemoration of the 42nd Tarehe Sita celebrations. He said the stadium land has faced encroachment because it lacked a perimeter wall to protect it thus for a perimeter wall to safe guard the remaining land.
President Museveni Okays UPDF, NHCC To Construct Kakyeka Stadium Perimeter Wall6 Feb 2023, 20:09 Comments 89 Views Mbarara, Uganda Sport Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kakyeka Stadium
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.