Museveni Orders Quick Compensation For Atiak Massacre Victims Top story

13 May 2018, 14:29 Comments 266 Views Crime Northern Security Analysis
Speaking in Atiak technical School on Saturday, President Museveni said there should be no debate about the need to compensate the families of the victims. He directed state house officials to coordinate with the office of the attorney general in ensuring that the families are compensated with immediate effect.

 

