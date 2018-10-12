President Museveni Orders for Return of Evicted Mpigi Residents

In short
Kakande, through Aqua World Uganda Limited, one of the companies involved in rice growing and sand mining in Lwera Wetland, allegedly bought up to 165 acres of land initially occupied by farmers and a fishing community of Kamaliba Landing Site.
President Museveni Orders for Return of Evicted Mpigi Residents12 Oct 2018, 08:03 Comments 112 Views Mpigi, Uganda Misc Report
Ash and debris of demolished structures is all what you can find on the village which used to have hundreds of residents. Login to license this image from 1$.
