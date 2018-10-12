Christopher Kisekka
08:03

President Museveni Orders for Return of Evicted Mpigi Residents

12 Oct 2018, 08:03 Comments 112 Views Mpigi, Uganda Misc Report
Ash and debris of demolished structures is all what you can find on the village which used to have hundreds of residents. Christopher Kisekka

Ash and debris of demolished structures is all what you can find on the village which used to have hundreds of residents. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Kakande, through Aqua World Uganda Limited, one of the companies involved in rice growing and sand mining in Lwera Wetland, allegedly bought up to 165 acres of land initially occupied by farmers and a fishing community of Kamaliba Landing Site.

 

Tagged with: president museveni orders for reinstatement of evicted residents evicted residents rice growing sand mining in lweera
Mentioned: president yoweri museveni lake victoria environmental management project-lvemp-ii lt col edith nakalema pastor samuel kakande aqua world uganda limited synagogue church of all nations

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.